Rehoboth Beach Patrol Tryouts Scheduled

Have you got what it takes to be part of Rehoboth Beach Patrol?

The Rehoboth Beach Patrol has a question for young people who are looking for meaningful and fun summer employment: Have you got what it takes to rise to the challenge?

For more than 100 years, the Rehoboth Beach Patrol (RBP) has provided lifeguarding services that ensure that visitors to the Nation’s Summer Capital enjoy days on the beach that are safe and memory-making for all of the right reasons. RBP has scheduled tryouts for the 2022 season, which begins the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend.

Interested individuals should download, print, complete, and bring applications with them to one of the scheduled tryouts:

March 5 and April 2: 10 am at the track at Lake Forest High School, 5407 Killen’s Pond Road, Felton

10 am at the track at Lake Forest High School, 5407 Killen’s Pond Road, Felton March 12: 10 am at St. Andrew’s Aquatic Center, 350 Noxontown Road, Middleton

10 am at St. Andrew’s Aquatic Center, 350 Noxontown Road, Middleton March 19: 11 am at the rear pool entrance parking lot at Sussex Academy of Arts & Sciences, 21150 Airport Road, Georgetown.

“Our beach patrol members test their own limits, both mentally and physically, on a daily basis,” says Beach Patrol Captain Jeff Giles. “Past RBP lifeguards have taken this rise-to-the-challenge mentality with them to great success into their professional careers. But being part of the Rehoboth Beach Patrol not only is challenging, it also provides opportunities to meet lifelong friends and to make a difference in people’s lives.”

The City of Rehoboth Beach has additional seasonal employment opportunities in its police, streets, parking, and parks departments. Find information and an employment application online at cityofrehoboth.com/employment-opportunities.