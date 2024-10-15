Rehoboth Beach Paving Project Back On/Strategic Plan Survey Available

Rehoboth Beach officials Tuesday announced that the Rehoboth Avenue paving project is on – and will begin with milling following the annual Sea Witch Festival at the end of this month. DelDOT is currently working on curbing and concrete work on medians along the Avenue and pedestrian connections will also be upgraded. Work will be paused for Sea Witch. Much of the paving project work is to be done overnight from 6pm to 6am so businesses are not impacted as much.

Rehoboth Beach is in the process of developing a strategic plan and a community survey is now love on the city’s Reach Out Rehoboth site. Stakeholders and others are encouraged to share their perspectives about city services, priorities that should guide the city moving forward and how the city can best work to meet the needs of those who work, live and visit Rehoboth Beach. The survey will be open through November 5 – the strategic plan is expected to be completed by next spring.