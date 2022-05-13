Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission Recommends Adoption of 2020 Comprehensive Development Plan to City Commissioners

After more than three years, 35 (regular, special, workshop, joint, and virtual) meetings at which it has been a topic on the agenda, six drafts, review by 11 state agencies and neighboring jurisdictions, two consultants, and one global pandemic, the City of Rehoboth Beach’s updated 2020 Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) is a major step closer to adoption. Today, the Planning Commission recommended adoption of the CDP to the Board of Commissioners.

“The Planning Commission had to accomplish a lot of work in a short period of time, especially after the new consultant was engaged last fall,” says Michael Bryan, who became chair of the city’s Planning Commission in August 2021. “I’m grateful to Planning Commission members for their devotion and hard work. The Planning Commission never lost sight that this was a critical project to finish within a specific timeline, and now we’ve done our part.”

The Planning Commission has led the city’s efforts to update the CDP, which is mandated by the state and outlines the city’s goals and policies regarding future growth and management of resources. Wallace Montgomery, a planning and engineering firm that serves the mid-Atlantic region, was hired in fall 2021 to complete the update.

Commissioners will begin discussion of the CDP at morning and afternoon meetings beginning at 9 am May 17. The Board of Commissioners is expected to hold a number of workshop meetings to discuss the CDP over the next several weeks. The board also will provide additional opportunities for public feedback before considering adoption of the CDP ahead of the state’s extended deadline at the end of July.

“The CDP is an essential planning tool, providing guidance on achieving a future vision for Rehoboth Beach as developed by recent community consensus,” says Mayor Stan Mills. “Though we’re on a tight time frame to get the CDP adopted, Commissioners are committed to giving the plan the attention that it deserves and to ensuring that public input continues to be welcomed.”