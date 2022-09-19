Rehoboth Beach Police Release Summer-End Stats Which Include 28 Misplaced Autos!

Highlights from summer-end stats provided by Lt. Jaime Riddle, Rehoboth Beach police spokesman, include three stolen vehicles, another 28 cases where people called police searching for their misplaced autos, and a bunch of citations issued for public consumption of alcohol and marijuana.

From Friday of Memorial Day Weekend (05/27/22) through Monday of Labor Day Weekend (09/05/22):

Total # of Misplaced Vehicles: 28

Total # of Stolen Vehicles: 3

1. Golf cart stolen from a local hotel in May and later recovered by police.

2. Scooter stolen from Wilmington Avenue in July which has not been recovered.

3. Honda CRV stolen from First Street in the area of Lake Avenue (also in July) which was later located in Wilmington stripped of engine and parts.

Total # of Lost/Found Children: 30 (this does not include the Rehoboth Beach Patrol stats).

Total # of Civil Marijuana Arrests: 63

Total # of Open Container Civil Arrests: 116 (alcohol citations)

Total # of Glass on Beach Civil Arrests: 9 (citations often issued for alcohol as well)