Rehoboth Beach Police Search for Assault Suspect

surveillance photo, Rehoboth Beach assault suspect

Rehoboth Beach Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the assault of a male juvenile in the area of Rehoboth Avenue and the Bandstand,

Police said that Monday just before 10;00 p.m., the victim was attacked on the westbound sidewalk. The juvenile was knocked to the ground, and the suspect continued to punch him. The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police released this description of the suspect:

a white male with shoulder length brown hair, wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, dark colored socks and athletic shoes… the suspect then fled the scene west on Rehoboth Avenue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who could have information about the identity or location of the suspect is asked to contact Rehoboth Beach Police at 302-227-2577 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.