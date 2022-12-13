Rehoboth Beach Proposed Outdoor Dining on Public Space Ordinance and the Draft Outdoor Seating Design to be Voted Friday, Dec 16

ATTENTION DOWNTOWN REHOBOTH BEACH DINING ESTABLISHMENTS

The City of Rehoboth Beach has made available the proposed Outdoor Dining on Public Space Ordinance and the Draft Outdoor Seating Design Manual.

The FINAL VOTE on these two proposed ordinances will take place at the Friday, December 16, 2022 Regular City Meeting at 2 PM.

Outdoor Dining on Public Space: Draft Ordinance to Amend Chapter 215 (v.3) – 02 Dec 2022 https://beach-fun.us4.list-manage.com/track/click…

Outdoor Dining Seating Manual: Draft Outdoor Seating Design Manual (v.3) – 01 Dec 2022 https://beach-fun.us4.list-manage.com/track/click…

There will be an opportunity for public comment during the Friday, December 16th Regular City Meeting.