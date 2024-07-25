Rehoboth Beach Public Library Earns Role in Presidential History

When historians look back at presidential administrations, especially at their beach retreats, the Rehoboth Beach Public Library will have played a significant role in shaping that history.

The library’s meeting room and balcony had been the go-to place for the news crews whenever President Joe Biden would visit town. With his announcement that he was not going to seek re-election, the number of news crews in town multiplied, forcing some to resort to other creative locations such as handicapped parking spots, city parks, hotel balconies and the bandstand!

Whenever the President comes to town, Lauren McCauley, library director, says the library meeting room and balcony are used by all of the big networks including NBC, CNN, Fox, CBS and ABC. The individual networks share the space and determine who gets to use it and when, she added.

The news crews are permitted to use that room provided there are no previously scheduled library events happening at that time, McCauley pointed out.

The library allows them to use the space provided the group as a whole pays the standard hourly fee for the meeting room and the flat fee for the patio. The networks are each supposed to pay a share of that total fee to the library.

They are also charged an “after hours” fee, she says, anytime the space is used when the library would normally be closed since it requires an employee to be present.