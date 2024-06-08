Rehoboth Beach Public Library is Growing

left to right: James Berry, Kay Wheatley, Tom Wontorek, Rose Marie Patin, Liane McDowell

Sorenson, Joe Wade, and Dave Eason

The Board of Trustees for the Rehoboth Beach Public Library has grown with three people added after they were approved at their April Board meeting. While the existing library can be overseen with the existing 6 members, the three new members will best served the library’s growing needs. The additional members will help the Rehoboth Beach Public Library expand as well. The library will remain at it’s current location on Rehoboth Avenue and in the next few years will be renovated. The Board also plans to purchase land on Warrington Road for a second library. The Board will operate both Libraries.