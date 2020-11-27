Rehoboth Beach Revises Public Comment Guidelines During Virtual Meetings

Citizens and observers of local government in Rehoboth Beach now have a window of 24 hours to register to speak at virtual public meetings.



Mayor Stan Mills said previously, the deadline to sign up to comment was two business days.

“I am pleased to reduce the deadline to the bare minimum in the hope that this encourages more members of the public to sign up to speak at virtual meetings,” Mills said. “This change in registration deadline to speak at virtual meetings will apply to all Mayor and Commissioner meetings and also all Commission, Board, Committee, and Task Force meetings.”



More information is available through the Civic Web Portal at the City of Rehoboth Beach website.