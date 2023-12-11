Rehoboth Beach Roadwork & Comfort Station Update

Image courtesy City of Rehoboth Beach

Design work by DelDOT to repave Rehoboth Avenue from the traffic circle to the Bandstand has taken longer than expected – but should be completed by the end of this year. However – the paving will not happen until after Labor Day. The project does include some areas outside of the city – which will likely begin in the spring, but work on the Avenue will wait till after the summer season – and will include milling, paving, re-striping and some curb work for additional accessible parking spaces.

As for the Beach Patrol/comfort station at Baltimore Avenue – preliminary work is underway on site – but city officials say demolition is still a few weeks away. City Commissioners approved the abandoning of the eastern terminus of Baltimore Avenue for this project in mid-November.

