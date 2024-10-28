Rehoboth Beach Sets Listening Sessions in November as Part of Strategic Planning Process

A series of listening sessions on the City of Rehoboth Beach strategic planning process will be held the week of November 12th. This is to gather feedback from residents, business owners and visitors about their experiences with the city and to help shape the city’s future priorities. Each session will include small-group discussions about strengths and opportunities – as well as a prioritization exercise and full-group discussion. You can attend more than one session and there is NO need to register in advance.

Listening sessions will take place:

Tuesday, November 12: 5:30-7:30 pm on the second floor of the Rehoboth Beach Library, 226 Rehoboth Avenue

Wednesday, November 13: 1-2:30 pm at CAMP Rehoboth, 37 Baltimore Avenue

Thursday, November 14: 9-10:30 am and 5:30-7:30 pm; both sessions at the Rehoboth Convention Center, 229 Rehoboth Avenue

Saturday, November 16: 10-11:30 am at the Rehoboth Beach Museum, 511 Rehoboth Avenue

“We encourage our residents, business owners, locals, and visitors to participate in these listening sessions and to share their perspectives and ideas for the future,” says City Manager Taylour Tedder. “Your voice matters – come make it heard and play a vital role in shaping the future of our community.”

Feedback obtained through the listening sessions will help shape the city’s strategic plan, which is expected to be completed in the spring.

Emergent Method, the consulting firm coordinating the city’s strategic plan efforts, also will meet with the Rehoboth Beach Homeowners Association and the Chamber of Commerce boards as part of its information-gathering efforts.

A community survey also is available as part of the strategic planning process. The survey will remain open through November 5.