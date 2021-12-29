Rehoboth Beach Suspends In-Person Public Attendance At Meetings

Rehoboth Beach city meetings will be open to the public only virtually for the time being.

City officials are taking the step in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases and out of what Mayor Stan Mills calls an “abundance of extreme extra caution.”

In-person attendance will not be permitted for city commission, committee, task force and board meetings. Only the committee chair and required support staff will gather in the meeting room, and everyone on hand will be required to wear a mask.

Meetings are livestreamed and archived at the Rehoboth Beach website under the legislative portal.

Members of the public may register to testify at a virtual meeting but must register at least 24 hours in advance by sending an email to City Secretary Ann Womack.

“While we remain committed to ensuring public access and participation in our meetings, we feel that this measure is necessary to ensure the safety of those elected and appointed officials and staff members who must run our meetings as well as members of the public,” Mills said.

“The City of Rehoboth Beach is conducting its public meetings virtually and closing meeting/anchor locations to the public as permitted by Senate Bill No. 94 and Title 29 §10006(A) of the Delaware Code as well as the Public Health Emergency declared by Governor John Carney on July 12, 2021, and the extensions thereof,” the City of Rehoboth Beach said in a statement Tuesday.