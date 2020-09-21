Rehoboth Beach Swears In New Mayor, 2 Commissioners

Rehoboth Beach has reorganized with a new Mayor and new-look City Commission.



Mayor Stan Mills took the oath of office at Friday’s government meeting. He was the winner of last month’s election and replaces Paul Kuhns. Commissioners Patrick Gossett and Jay Lagree also were sworn in during a proceeding that was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Mills says he’s hopeful about the future of Rehoboth Beach despite the difficulties brought on by the pandemic, and he is hoping to improve government transparency and bring about more communication with the public.

“I believe our City of Rehoboth Beach government has the most robust communications program of all 57 municipalities in Delaware. This is all being done to promote having an informed constituency and solicit your input,” Mills said. “For us to serve you well, I believe we need to solicit and receive your input on the topics we are discussing. And we need to ensure that you get accurate information as well.”