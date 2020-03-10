Rehoboth Beach to Begin Milling on Philadelphia Ave and Third Street This Week

Paving will be starting on Philadelphia Street and Third Street in Rehoboth Beach next week. The contractor is finishing final prep work and milling will begin on Thursday on Philadelphia between Scarborough and King Charles Avenues and on Third Street between Lake and Columbia Avenues. Expect road closures for through traffic during work hours – between 8am and 5pm – local traffic will have access – the project is expected to be completed by mid-March – weather pending.