Rehoboth Beach to Hold Public Hearing on Expanding Patio Dining

With pandemic-related policies related to outdoor dining on private property set to expire on November 1st, Rehoboth Beach commissioners have scheduled a public hearing on a change in city code that would expand patios from 750 square feet to 1,000 square feet.

The public hearing on expanding patio regulations will take place in the commissioners room of city hall, 229 Rehoboth Ave., at 2 p.m., Friday, September 16. A full agenda and meeting materials will be available on the city’s municipal website at cityofrehoboth.civicweb.net.