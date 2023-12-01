Rehoboth Beach Traffic to be Impacted by Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon/Half Marathon Saturday Morning

Archive: 2022 Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon/Half Marathon – Image courtesy RB Running Co.

The Rehoboth Beach Seashore Marathon will be run on Saturday, December 2 in Rehoboth Beach – it’s a marathon and a half marathon – packet pickup is today at the Rehoboth Beach Running Company. This Race route will impact traffic on Henlopen Ave and other local roads in Rehoboth Beach. The run begins at the bandstand at 7am and will finish behind the Rehoboth Beach Running Company at the Shops at the Pearl at 4th Street. Registrations for the in-person marathon and half-marathon will end at 9:30 tonight or 11:59 tonight for the virtual marathon and half marathon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION