Rehoboth Beach Tree Ready for Lighting on Friday

Watch the Rehoboth Beach Christmas tree be moved into place / video courtesy City of Rehoboth Beach

Dean & Debbie Smith / Image courtesy City of Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach’s tree is in place and ready for Friday’s tree lighting and Holiday Sing-Along which will begin at 6:30pm at the bandstand. The tree was donated by Dean and Debbie Smith of Rehoboth Beach, who planted the tree in August of 2002. This year’s Christmas tree is a 30-foot, 2,000-pound green giant arborvitae and arrived downtown last week thanks to a team of community-minded organizations.

Thank you to Harry Caswell Inc., George Plummer & Son, John L. Briggs Co., and Delmarva Power for donation of their time and services in removing, transporting, and installing the tree.

Santa’s house has also been refurbished for the season – and will open Friday afternoon!