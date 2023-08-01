Rehoboth Beach VFC Respond to Chipotle Hazmat Incident

RBVFC Personnel airing out Chipotle Restaurant during Hazmat incident / Photo by Chuck Snyder

Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire personnel were called for a hazmat incident at the Chipotle Restaurant in the Tanger Outlets just after 11 this morning. Arriving crews found a leaking C-O tank inside the business and secured it. Five employees were taken to Beebe Medical Center in Lewes with non-life threatening injuries.

DNREC and Delaware State Police were also notified.

Crews were on the scene for about an hour ventilating the building and treating employees.