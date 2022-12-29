Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company Plans for 2023 Amid Increase in Calls for Service

The newly elected and appointed officers of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company look forward to providing service in the new year to the Rehoboth Beach area fire district. They gathered last night for organizational and planning sessions for 2023. Newly elected President Mike Simpler and continuing Fire Chief Chuck Snyder will lead the fire company going forward into the new year. The department has seen an increase in calls for service with the growing number of homes and visitors. Chief Snyder says the Rehoboth area fire district includes over 32 miles of coverage of land and water from the inlet bridge to Route 24 and out through the Angola area.