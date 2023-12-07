Rehoboth Beach Voted America’s 39th Most ‘Christmassy’ Town

A survey of 3,000 to determine America’s 75 most “Christmassy” towns shows Rehoboth Beach in 39th place and Lewes– 52nd on the list. Each year, top 10 rankings of the quintessential American towns that exude Christmas charm are published, with North Pole, Alaska consistently clinching the top spot. This Alaskan town is a Christmas haven year-round, especially noted for its festively named thoroughfares such as Santa Claus Lane. Coming in at # 5 is Alexandria, Virginia. The town’s picturesque streets, lined with historic brick buildings, are transformed into a winter wonderland adorned with twinkling lights and holiday decorations. Alexandria’s rich colonial history adds to its allure, offering a nostalgic backdrop to modern holiday celebrations.

Source: America’s Favorite ‘Christmassy’ Towns 2023 — Mixbook Inspiration

Mixbook, a #1 rated photo book brand, embarked on a deeper exploration, crafting a comprehensive list of 75 American towns with the strongest Christmas vibes, as chosen by 3,000 families who were polled.