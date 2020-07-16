Rehoboth Beach Water Service Disrupted

Parts of Rehoboth Beach are temporarily without water service or experiencing low water pressure.

Customers impacted are south of Route 1 and east of the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal. Officials with the City of Rehoboth say a problem develped with the water distribution system.

Customers throughout the system may have low water pressure until repairs are completed this evening. Affected customers are urged to immediately discontinue non-essential water use including outdoor irrigation and washing of cars.