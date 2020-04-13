Rehoboth Beach Woman Arrested on Burglary & Other Charges

A Rehoboth Beach woman has been arrested on burglary and other offenses. Delaware State Police were called to Central Avenue Sunday around 11:30am for a disorderly incident. The 51 year old victim was arguing with 33 year old Kristin Shabazz who then threw an object striking the victim as she began to remove Shabazz’s belongings. The victim received minor injuries – Shabazz was gone when police arrived.

Shabazz was found about an hour later after she went into a Burton Village Avenue home through an unlocked window. Residents discovered her and she was arrested by police. Shabazz is charged with 3rd degree assault, 2nd degree burglary and other offenses. She’s being held in default of over $19,000 cash bail.