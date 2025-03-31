Rehoboth Beach Woman is Dead After Struck by Pickup in Walmart Parking Lot

A pedestrian was struck just before 8 Monday morning in the Walmart parking lot in Rehoboth Beach. Delaware State Police say a Dodge Ram was backing onto the sidewalk to load mulch. A woman was standing behind the pickup to help guide the driver back, but was pinned against the building when the driver put the truck in reverse.

Police say the 66 year old Rehoboth Beach woman was pronounce dead at the scene – the driver, a 76 year old Rehoboth Beach man, was not injured.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Master Corporal Argo at 302-703-3264 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.