Photo courtesy of Cape Gazette

As the state prepares for its June 1st reopening, the City of Rehoboth Beach is installing barricades to allow local restaurants more space for outdoor seating.

According to the Cape Gazette, officials in Rehoboth Beach are using large orange barricades to block the parking spaces along Rehoboth Avenue to increase outdoor seating.

The measure will allow restaurants to increase operations while adhering to the state’s social distancing guidelines.