Rehoboth Businesses Celebrate Christmas In July

A temperatures flirt with 100 degrees for the next couple of days, the last thing on your might might be sleigh bells and Santa. But, Rehoboth Beach merchants are hoping to put visitors into the holiday spirit as Christmas in July is celebrated the rest of the week.

Restaurants and shops are decorating for the holidays. Some are offering special bargains or even playing holiday music.

Rehoboth Beach Main Street is promoting Christmas in July.

Also, today is the first of several Mondays during which parking is free in Rehoboth between 4:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.