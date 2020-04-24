Rehoboth Cancels July 3rd Fireworks

Out of an abundance of caution, the City of Rehoboth Beach has canceled its Independence Day fireworks on July 3rd and the Bandstand Summer Concert Series through the July 4th weekend. All permitted special events scheduled through the holiday weekend are also canceled, and the City is working closely with the event producers to cancel their events.

“The health and safety of the community is our top priority and at the forefront of all decisions made during this unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation,” said Mayor Paul Kuhns. “It is difficult to accept that these cherished events cannot continue as planned this year. We look forward to the day when we can all come together once again and celebrate the events that make Rehoboth Beach such a wonderful and connected community.”

For the latest event updates, please visit www.cityofrehoboth.com and www.rehobothbandstand.com. For more information, please contact the Communications Department at 302-227-6181 ext. 522 or communications@cityofrehoboth.com.