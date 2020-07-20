Rehoboth Candidates to Appear on Mike Bradley’s Morning Show this Week

ONLY 19 DAYS TO REHOBOTH ELECTION DAY!

The annual Rehoboth Beach Homeowners’ Association/CAMP Rehoboth candidate forum was held this past Saturday before an online audience. The two+ hour forum is available for viewing on the CAMP Rehoboth Facebook page.

Topics covered included Covid, city finances, transparency, infrastructure, beach tags, assisting the business community, 5G antenna sites, waste-water treatment plant, parking, in-town trolley, pedestrian safety, economic development, climate change, preservation of the Rehoboth charm, transparency, communication with citizens and whether or not they supported Donald Trump.

The candidates will appear individually this week on Mike Bradley’s morning show on WGMD (92.7 FM). Mayor Paul Kuhns is scheduled for Tuesday with Stan Mills on Wednesday. Rachel Macha, Jay Lagree and Patrick Gossett are scheduled for Thursday. No word yet on Hugh Fuller.

Info from the previous candidate forum is in the Cape Gazette. The paper also published its endorsements early this year because of Covid. The election is Saturday, August 8. Details are on the city website.