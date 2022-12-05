Rehoboth Christmas Parade Tonight – Street Closures begin at 4pm

Image courtesy Rehoboth Beach VFC

The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company’s annual Hometown Christmas Parade will bring the jolly ol’ elf himself and dozens of festively decorated floats – along with bands and other parade-goers – down Rehoboth Avenue beginning at 6 pm Monday, December 5. Watch for the Talk of Delmarva van which will be in the parade as well.

Several road closures will be in effect this evening:

Rehoboth Avenue will be closed from the traffic circle to the bandstand from 5:30-10 pm.

State Street, from Hickman Street to Rehoboth Avenue, will be closed from 4-10 pm.

Sussex Street, from Columbia Avenue to 4th Street, will be closed from 4-9 pm.

5th Street, from Rehoboth Avenue to Kent Street, will be closed from 4-9 pm.

All parade participants and attendees are invited to the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Station Museum after the Parade for SANTA’S CHRISTMAS PARTY for refreshments, and where children can visit Santa Claus and receive a small gift.

Bring your friends and family out for a night of holiday fun for all. Thank you for making our community’s parade a success, and have a Merry, Merry Christmas.