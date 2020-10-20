Rehoboth Christmas Tree Will Be Lit, Without A Sing-Along

Rehoboth Beach will still light a Christmas tree for the upcoming holiday season, but the traditional public tree-lighting and sing-along will not take place due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.



Starting Black Friday, visitors and local citizens are still welcome to come out and enjoy the resort, holiday music and the decorated tree, which is being donated by Jerry Owens of Lewes.

The tree will stay lit for the holiday season. It is a favorite place for family holiday photos and a popular stop for strollers on the boardwalk.

“We encourage all visitors and citizens to enjoy the many forms of holiday spirit our hard-working businesses provide. Beginning on Black Friday, November 27, and continuing throughout the weekend, holiday music will accompany your walk through our bandstand plaza and its adjoining businesses. Join us for shopping, holiday music, and some annual Rehoboth Beach memories while you take photos next to our newly donated tree,” a news release from the City of Rehoboth Beach stated. “Come early and stay late. Please help us support local businesses, enjoy the start of the holiday season, and take a stroll along the boardwalk during the upcoming winter months.”