Rehoboth Commission to Hold 2 Special Meetings Monday Before & After Workshop Session
December 8, 2024/
The Rehoboth Beach Commissioners will hold their monthly workshop meeting on Monday – however there will be 2 special meetings as well – one before the workshop and one after. The first special meeting will begin at 9am and relates to consideration of appointing an individual to fill the commissioner’s seat vacated last month after the Don Preston. The second special meeting will follow the workshop so Commissioners can discuss candidate submissions for the City Solicitor position.