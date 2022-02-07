Rehoboth Commissioners Adjust Parking Season & Meter Rates

The Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners voted today to change Rehoboth Beach’s annual parking season to May 15 through September 15. Previously the parking season in Rehoboth Beach, the period during which visitors must purchase a parking pass or pay at meters, was defined as the Friday before Memorial Day through the second Sunday after Labor Day.

In addition, Commissioners voted to make the meter rate consistent at $3 per hour citywide. Previously, the price for some meter locations was $2/hour.

“The changes adopted by Commissioners today provide consistency and simplicity to the City’s parking guidelines,” says City Manager Sharon Lynn. “Parking-related information will now be easier to communicate and understand.”