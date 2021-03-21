Rehoboth Commissioners Approve $27.7-m Budget for FY 2021-22

The Rehoboth Beach commissioners, at their virtual regular meeting Friday, March 19, 2021, voted to approve a $27.7 million balanced budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that begins April 1, 2021.

“Presenting a balanced budget to the Mayor and Commissioners is one of the most important and time-consuming parts of any city administrator’s job,” said City Manager Sharon Lynn. “I take tremendous pride in having a worthy and professional staff who spend hours with me during the many months of planning and preparation.”

Included in the operating budget are expenses of $2.4 million for city administration, $3.1 million for the police department, $2.3 million for the water department, and $4.7 million for the wastewater department.

The budget calls for $2.04 million in real estate tax revenue, $1.6 million in transfer tax revenue, $2 million in rental tax revenue and $1 million in hotel accommodation tax.

The budget included a Capital Budget of $4.7 million. Some of the capital projects are street paving for $450,000, Delaware Avenue restroom expansion of $430,000, and Lake Gerar Tot Lot enhancements of $275,000.

Lynn said this year was a challenge in many areas due to the Pandemic and all of the issues related to it.

“We have been fortunate to be able to sustain the City’s services to its residents, mainly due to an increase in other revenue sources which offset decreased parking revenue of $2 million. All in all, I’m optimistic for an end to the pandemic and a successful, healthy summer season for all!”

For City meeting information, please visit cityofrehoboth.civicweb.net/portal.

For more information, please contact the Communications Department at 302-227-6181 ext. 522 or [email protected].