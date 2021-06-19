Rehoboth Commissioners Discuss Upcoming Election, Tax Rate & Bright Lights

The City of Rehoboth Beach Board of Commissioners has approved a resolution that calls for all city-owned and leased light fixtures, primarily those in parks and on the boardwalk and streets, to be selected moving forward, to minimize adverse effects of artificial light, including skyglow, glare, and spill light or distribution of light in areas where it is not wanted or needed. Lights that are replaced or new ones that are installed will also minimize skyglow and glare through the use of shielding.

Rehoboth Commissioners on Friday voted to maintain the city’s real estate tax rate at 0.06 cents per $100 of assessed value. The adopted tax rate is for the tax year beginning July 1 and ending June 30, 2022.

Commissioners also certified the candidacy of four individuals running for two Board of Commissioner positions in the August 14 city election. Certified candidates are: Timothy Bennett, incumbent Richard Byrne, current planning commissioner Rachel Macha, and former commissioner, Mary “Toni” Sharp.