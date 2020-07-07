Rehoboth Commissioners Modify Face Covering Requirement

The Rehoboth Beach commissioners unanimously voted to modify the City’s Proclamation of Civil Emergency and Order that face coverings are required in all public places. The decision was made at their July 7, 2020, special meeting. While the health and safety of our community remain the top priority, the commissioners have reevaluated and determined they will be lifting the requirement of face coverings at the beach. All persons within the City of Rehoboth Beach are required to wear a face covering in all public places, including streets, sidewalks, parks, the Boardwalk and commercial establishments, with the following exceptions:

Facial coverings shall not be required while actively bathing in ocean water.

Facial coverings shall be required while entering and leaving the beach. Face coverings shall not be required to be worn while on the beach when social distancing of 6 feet is possible.

Facial coverings shall not be required to be worn while exercising when social distancing is possible. Exercise is defined as a strenuous activity requiring physical effort, carried out to sustain or improve health and fitness.

Face coverings are most essential when social distancing is difficult. Whether or not the beach is crowded or not, face coverings should always be kept on hand for situations when you might encounter others. Facial coverings, physical distancing, and personal responsibility are paramount in continuing to move forward with our new normal.

“Wearing masks has turned out to be very successful at halting the spread of COVID-19 if everyone is on board. It’s an incredibly simple, cheap, and effective intervention,” said Mayor Paul Kuhns. “It works for individuals, but more importantly for communities; wear a mask for the people you want to protect, wear a mask for the businesses you want to see open. Wearing a mask to protect ourselves and others is the right thing to do. Let’s show our commitment to our community and small businesses by masking up for each other.”

Everyone over the age of 12 must wear a cloth face covering over their nose and mouth in public places except for the beach. The order applies to all persons and includes bicyclists. The order takes effect immediately.

For more information, please contact the Communications Department at 302-227-6181 ext. 522 or communications@cityofrehoboth.com.