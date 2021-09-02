Rehoboth Convention Center Hosts First Events Since Mar. 2020

The Rehoboth Beach Convention Center is again hosting events for the first time in nearly a year-and-a-half.

CAMP Rehoboth will host performances this weekend by The Skivvies and Jennifer Holiday. Masks are required in accordance with city guidelines that are based on COVID-19 case trends. For more information, please CLICK HERE



However, due to public health reasons, Oktoberfest presented by Canalside Inn and Rehoboth Beach Main Street, scheduled at the convention center, will be postponed until Fall 2022.

And, organizers of the Milford Ladybug Festival have postponed the event which had been scheduled for October 2nd.

Downtown Milford Incorporated and Gable Music Ventures say the approved layout would have made social distancing challenging, and would make it impossible to check everyone’s vaccination or testing status. The Ladybug Music Festival is postponed until 2022.