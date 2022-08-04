Rehoboth, Dewey and Bethany Issued Simultaneous Rec Water Advisories

Last week, Rehoboth received its first recreational/swimming advisory of the summer.

Today, DNREC issued simultaneous recreational water advisories for Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach.

The advisories warned swimmers to “use caution and/or avoid prolonged periods in the water” because of “bacterial results which were above the recreational water quality standard.”

The samples were taken Wednesday. Rehoboth had 1313 colonies/100ml of Enterococcoi. That is more than double last week’s.

Bethany’s sample had 3873 colonies/100ml of Enterococcoi while Dewey was the lowest, only 160 colonies/100ml, but still above the geometric mean of 35 colonies/100ml.

Info is on the DNREC websites for recreational waters and recreational water monitoring where you can join the Recreational Water Quality email list.