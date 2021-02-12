Rehoboth-Dewey Chamber Renames “Volunteer of the Year” Award

Image © WGMD/Alan Henney







The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce annually recognizes a community member for their service. This year’s recipient will receive the debut “Cheryl Blackman Volunteer of the Year” award – in honor of Blackman who loved and service the resort for 53 years. After her many years of selfless contributions, the Chamber honors her life by dedicating the Volunteer of the Year in perpetuity to her memory.

The “Cheryl Blackman Volunteer of the Year” Award will be presented at the Rehoboth Beach – Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Awards Ceremony & Installation of the Chamber Board scheduled for May 6, 2021.

Blackman died in December of 2016 after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.