Rehoboth Down to 10 Seasonal Officers, Lowest Ever

The Rehoboth Beach Police Department is down to only 10 seasonal officers (cadets) this summer. That’s three fewer than last year but just a fraction of what the city had in past years. The department was authorized to hire 20 this summer.

To his knowledge, Chief Keith Banks says, this year the city has the fewest number of seasonal officers ever. “In 1989 and many years in the 90s, we had 32 seasonal officers,” he added.

Chief Banks attributes the continued decrease to multiple factors including the continuing lack of affordable housing and increased police training requirements combined with competing college demands.

In addition, the need for police officers has increased nationwide, so much so that young candidates, who are interested in law enforcement careers, no longer need this as a stepping stone to get into a police academy. Although this still potentially benefits the 18- to 20-year-olds who are too young to start most police academies.

Chief Banks says the seasonal officer program benefits both the cadets by helping them improve people skills and the city benefits by increasing its police presence throughout the town.

The starting salary this summer for the cadets is $18.50 per hour.

The Seasonal officers are eligible for overtime and are permitted to work federal and state grants and extra-duty assignments.

Dewey Beach this summer is also down. Lt. Clifford Dempsey, Dewey Beach PD spokesman, says the department has 11 but was approved for 12.