Rehoboth Drawbridge Daytime Lane Shifts/Closures Feb 23 – March 2

Expect daytime lane shifts and possible lane closures on the Rehoboth Drawbridge over Lewes-Rehoboth Canal on Route 1A/Rehoboth Avenue between Canal Street and Atlantic Avenue in Rehoboth from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, through Tuesday, March 2, 2022, for concrete spall repairs and sealing of sidewalks and approach slabs.

Flaggers will be present to help pedestrians and bicycle traffic navigate the work zone.