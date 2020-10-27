Rehoboth Drug Take-Back Day Collects 142 Pounds Of Meds

Drug Take-Back Day had its desired effect in Rehoboth Beach.



Police say 142 pounds of unused, expired and unwanted prescription medications were turned in Saturday.

“The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day addresses a critical public safety and public health issue,” Rehoboth Beach Police Chief Keith Banks said.



The Drug Enforcement Administration and law enforcement agencies nationwide took part in the program, which is designed to prevent misuse of prescription drugs and to keep them out of landfills and out of the sewer system. Studies have show that the majority of abused prescription drugs were taken from friends and family, often from a medicine cabinet.