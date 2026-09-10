Rehoboth Farmers’ Market to Return to Grove Park

Beginning Tuesday, September 15th, the Rehoboth Farmers’ Market will be returning to Grove Park.

According to the City of Rehoboth Beach, a few changes will be made including:

All trucks, vans, and trailers used by vendors will be parked and set up in the parking lot.

The Grove Street Parking Lot will be CLOSED to public parking and to through traffic, as it will be part of the market.

Only cars and tents will be allowed inside of the park, with cars closer to the parking lot, and tents without vehicles being set up closer to the bathrooms and pavilion-side of the park.

City officials say small adjustments could be made to these plans, but the Farmers’ Market will be held in Grove Park for the remainder of the 2026 season.