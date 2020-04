Image courtesy Rehoboth Beach Fire Co.

The State Fire Marshal continues to investigate a fire at the Lighthouse on Dickinson Street in Dewey Beach Thursday night. Firefighters from Rehoboth Beach were called just before 10pm and found the 2 story building well involved when they arrived. The building partially collapsed – Rehoboth was assisted by crews from Lewes and Bethany Beach. There were no reports of injuries.

