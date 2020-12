Image courtesy Rehoboth Beach VFC

Rehoboth firefighters were called for a mobile home fire around 1:30 this morning in the Big Oaks Campground outside of Rehoboth. Crews arriving at the scene found the home well involved in flames and three other buildings also on fire. Crews from Bethany Beach, Lewes, Indian River and Milton assisted or provided cover. Fire officials say the occupants got out of the home safely. Crews were on the scene for about 2 and a half hours. The State Fire Marshal is investigating. Click for pictures