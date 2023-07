Lifeguards in Rehoboth Beach spotted this dead shark floating in the ocean off Rehoboth Avenue around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday. Using a rope and the kayak, they towed it to the far south edge of town where they pulled it onto the beach and buried it near the dunes.

Rich King from Delaware-Surf-Fishing.com says this is a sand tiger shark and its injury appears to have been a missed gaff strike.

Photos courtesy Tom Resh