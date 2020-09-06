Rehoboth Lifeguards Resuscitate Man Pulled from Surf in Cardiac Arrest

Rehoboth Beach lifeguards pulled a man from the surf today who was in cardiac arrest. He had collapsed around 12:30 p.m. north of the Henlopen Hotel off Pennsylvania Avenue. They began CPR and brought an automated external defibrillator (AED) to the scene. The AED shocked him once and he immediately regained a pulse. He reportedly had a cardiac history.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

The lifeguards were soon assisted by Rehoboth Beach police, the RB VFC ambulance, Gator and Sussex County paramedics. They brought him up to the street using the Gator where they were met by the ambulance.

Image courtesy WGMD/Alan Henney

Robby Murray, Sussex EMS director, said the last report he heard, the man was talking with the paramedics while en route to the hospital.