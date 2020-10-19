Rehoboth Man Arrested For Assault, Other Offenses

A 27-year-old Rehoboth Beach man has been arrested on several felony charges after getting into an argument while visiting acquaintances.

Delaware State Police say troopers responded to Tradewinds Lane Sunday. Upon arrival, they heard screaming coming from inside and they observed a broken glass sliding door.

According to police, an investigation determined that 27-year-old Kent Inaanuran had become intoxicated during the get-together, and became locked out of the home when he stepped outside. It is alleged by State Police that Inaanuran broke the glass door to get back inside.

Police also said three men, ages 41, 24 and 27, had locked themselves into a bedroom but Inaanuran broke that door and physically assaulted the three men. One of them needed hospital treatment.

Police arrested Inaanuran, who is also charged with resisting arrest.

Delaware State Police listed these charges.