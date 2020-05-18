Rehoboth man arrested on drug charges

A Rehoboth Beach man was arrested on drug charges after police say a traffic stop turned up over 40 grams of marijuana and a machete at a local Royal Farms.

According to Delaware State Police, around 11:30 p.m., Sunday troopers observed a Buick Rainier SUV parked in a handicap parking spot at the Royal Farms on Coastal Hwy in Rehoboth Beach.

The vehicle did not have a handicapped parking placard visible or any handicapped parking permits on file with the Division of Motor Vehicles.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot and made contact with the driver, 21-year-old John Kelleher, who said that he did not have a handicapped parking placard.

Troopers then noticed an odor of marijuana and a subsequent search led to the discovery of approximately 40.37 grams of marijuana and a large machete.

A computer inquiry revealed Kelleher was a person prohibited from possessing a weapon.

Kelleher was taken into custody and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, and Parking in a Handicapped Space. He was arraigned and released on $3050.00 unsecured bond.