Rehoboth Man Arrested On Drug-Related Charges

A months-long investigation into alleged drug dealing has led to the arrest of a Rehoboth Beach man.

According to Delaware State Police, 23-year-old Dishere Tingle was pulled over after leaving a residence on Airport Road. Police said a search turned up some crack cocaine and more than $5,200 in suspected drug proceeds.

A legal search of Tingle’s home also uncovered a loaded revolver, digital scales and more crack cocaine, according to police.

Tingle was being held on drug-and-weapons related offenses.

Delaware State Police released these charges against Dishere Tingle:

A search incident to arrest was conducted and approximately 5.08 grams of Crack Cocaine and $5,240.00 in suspected drug proceeds was located on Tingle’s person. A legal search warrant at Tingle’s residence was conducted and the following items were located inside the residence:

(1) Taurus Judge .410 revolver loaded with (5) rounds of ammunition

(2) digital scales

Approximately .02 grams Crack Cocaine

Also inside the residence at the time of the search were two juvenile children.

Tingle was transported to Troop 7 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm Within 10 years of a Prior Conviction (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2 counts)

Tingle was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $92,600.00 secured bond.