Rehoboth Man Arrested On Drug-Related Charges

A months-long investigation into alleged drug dealing has led to the arrest of a Rehoboth Beach man.
According to Delaware State Police, 23-year-old Dishere Tingle was pulled over after leaving a residence on Airport Road. Police said a search turned up some crack cocaine and more than $5,200 in suspected drug proceeds.
A legal search of Tingle’s home also uncovered a loaded revolver, digital scales and more crack cocaine, according to police.
Tingle was being held on drug-and-weapons related offenses.
Delaware State Police released these charges against Dishere Tingle:
A search incident to arrest was conducted and approximately 5.08 grams of Crack Cocaine and $5,240.00 in suspected drug proceeds was located on Tingle’s person. A legal search warrant at Tingle’s residence was conducted and the following items were located inside the residence:
- (1) Taurus Judge .410 revolver loaded with (5) rounds of ammunition
- (2) digital scales
- Approximately .02 grams Crack Cocaine
Also inside the residence at the time of the search were two juvenile children.
Tingle was transported to Troop 7 where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm Within 10 years of a Prior Conviction (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm/Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (2 counts)
Tingle was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $92,600.00 secured bond.