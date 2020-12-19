Rehoboth Man Charged with Attempted Vehicle Theft

Image courtesy DSP

Delaware State Police were called Wednesday about a man trying to get into a vehicle in a private driveway on Banks Road near Millsboro. Police found 32 year old Sean Caldwell of Rehoboth Beach trying to get into a running vehicle – the homeowner’s son was sitting inside the vehicle and had alerted a family member by phone when Caldwell tried to get into the locked vehicle. The homeowner detained Caldwell until police arrived. Caldwell is charged with attempted vehicle theft and 3rd degree criminal trespass and is being held at SCI in default of a secured bond.