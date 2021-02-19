Rehoboth Mayor Adopts Shelter Dog From Louisiana

A rescue dog has found a home with the Mayor of Rehoboth Beach.

According to Brandywine Valley SPCA, Mayor Stan Mills and his wife Marcia Maldeis have adopted Minnie. Minnie arrived at the Georgetown SPCA location through a partnership with an animal services organization in Louisiana. She is a 30-pound, mixed-breed dog believed to be about six years old and was picked up with what appeared to be her brother as stray dogs.

The dogs went unclaimed at the Louisiana shelter.

Mills and Maldeis said they have had rescue dogs and cats for 22 of their 23 years in Rehoboth Beach.

“Having been without dogs for over a year and after constructing a new house with a fenced yard, we thought it was time to welcome a new rescue dog into our family. We love rescues and mixed breeds, and Minnie tugged at our hearts,” Mills said. “Minnie is acclimating to her new home and feline companions, and when Minnie is ready for another canine companion, we will start the search again with the BVSPCA.”

“We’re thrilled that the Mayor and his wife chose to adopt,” BVSPCA CEO Adam Lamb said. “It not only speaks to their compassion as individuals, it helps elevate the visibility of what wonderful family members shelter pets make and the importance of giving them a second chance at life and love.”